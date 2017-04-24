Editorial: Got milk?
When President Donald Trump visited the dairy heartland of the United States last week, he was quick to tell a Wisconsin audience that, "in Canada some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers and others." It's our bad luck that China's leader was recently in Florida, and suddenly the attention-span-challenged U.S. president has a new best friend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|4 hr
|Mao Sees Tongue C...
|5
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|9 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|Fri
|a little late
|1
|CFUW celebrates 40th anniversary (Oct '11)
|Fri
|How they get Jobs
|8
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
