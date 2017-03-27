Drunk pilot who appeared to pass out ...

Drunk pilot who appeared to pass out in cockpit to be sentenced today

Western Star

An airline pilot who was so drunk he appeared to pass out in the cockpit before takeoff will be sentenced in Calgary today. Miroslav Gronych pleaded guilty last month to having care and control of an aircraft while he had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

Chicago, IL

