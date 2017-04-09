Discounts and subsidies for seniors under more scrutiny than ever
That's why the city councillor, who also happens to be a senior citizen, thought it was a good idea to have the municipality lower the age limit for the discounts it offers seniors seeking bus passes or admission to pools and other recreational programs. "If there's anything we can do to take some of the pressure off these people, then let's do it," he said in a recent interview, adding that the age limit should eventually be lowered to 55 from 65. "We have a lot of people living hand-to-mouth all the time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy's new wave of innovationSault hosting te...
|11 hr
|Warm
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Sun
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Sun
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Sun
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC