David Pugliese: Why a trial for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman could prove embarrassing to the Liberals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he supports the decision to remove Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who until earlier this year held the second-highest ranking job in the Canadian military, from his post. "This is an important matter that is obviously under investigation, and will likely end up before the courts, so I won't make any further comments at this time," Trudeau told reporters on April 6. In an affadavit unsealed this week, the RCMP allege Norman leaked sensitive information to industry contacts in an attempt to pressure the government.

