David Pugliese: Why a trial for Vice-...

David Pugliese: Why a trial for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman could prove embarrassing to the Liberals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: National Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he supports the decision to remove Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who until earlier this year held the second-highest ranking job in the Canadian military, from his post. "This is an important matter that is obviously under investigation, and will likely end up before the courts, so I won't make any further comments at this time," Trudeau told reporters on April 6. In an affadavit unsealed this week, the RCMP allege Norman leaked sensitive information to industry contacts in an attempt to pressure the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 6 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Wed other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... Wed nice comment above 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC