Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following divergent paths to leadership
When Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was speaking in Parliament last week, Kellie Leitch gave her seat to Conservative leadership rival Erin O'Toole's daughter Mollie so she could bear witness to history alongside her dad. The two Conservative MPs may be seat mates in the back row of the House of Commons these days, but their campaigns to take over the permanent leadership of the party couldn't be much farther apart.
