Conservative leadership candidates spar anew over supply management

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier has welcomed U.S. Donald Trump's swipe at the Canadian dairy industry, saying that it's not just American farmers who are losing out. Bernier says Canadians suffer more under supply management than Americans and if elected leader he promises to abolish the system.

Chicago, IL

