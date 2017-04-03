Colourized photos put First World War battlefield in a new light
The First World War was the first major conflict documented by cameras, with the invention of the Kodak Brownie in 1900 and Kodak's Vest Pocket camera in 1914. The pocket camera in particular became extremely popular among soldiers, with an estimated one in five Allied officers carrying one, according to the Vimy Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|3 hr
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|3 hr
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|5 hr
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|6 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|6 hr
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|23 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC