Chilliwack father of high-profile murderer has trespassing conviction upheld
The Chilliwack father of a convicted murderer who has claimed innocence for more than two decades had his appeal for trespassing at Matsqui Institution rejected by a BC Supreme Court justice. David Lord was convicted of trespassing on the penitentiary lands after he tried to visit his son Derik Lord on June 14, 2015.
