Celebrated chef Vikram Vij relates st...

Celebrated chef Vikram Vij relates story of hard work, risk-taking in new memoir

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Vikram Vij never dreamed he would become an acclaimed chef in his adopted homeland, or that he would own a culinary empire by the age of 50. Nor did the Vancouver-based chef foresee he would be called upon by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to cook for Canadian Forces overseas, or that he would serve celebrities like Tom Cruise and Martha Stewart. In his new memoir, "Vij: A Chef's One-Way Ticket to Canada with Indian Spices in His Suitcase" , the chef reflects on his journey from India, to Austria where he went to school, and finally Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 1 hr The Holding Company 3
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 11 hr Geezer Files 24
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... 12 hr Threat of Rabies 2 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 13 hr forced to be scho... 18
News Ahmed Hussen: How he rose to become Canada's ma... 15 hr more fraud 1
News Candidates are seen on stage during a federal C... 15 hr more fraud 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 15 hr more fraud 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC