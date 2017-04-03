CBC Nova Scotia wins 4 regional broadcast and digital awards
CBC Nova Scotia won the Ron Laidlaw Award for continuing coverage for its series of digital stories on Petter Blindheim, a decorated Norwegian-Canadian war hero who was refused a long-term care bed at a Halifax veterans' hospital. CBC Nova Scotia picked up four regional awards Saturday night at the Atlantic Regional Conference of the Radio-Television Digital News Association in Halifax.
