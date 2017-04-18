Captured Mexican ex-governor appears ...

Captured Mexican ex-governor appears in Guatemala court

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A Mexican fugitive ex-governor who became a powerful symbol of alleged corruption in his country appeared Wednesday before a Guatemalan court that will consider his possible extradition. Former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte arrived at the tribunal in a police van that was mobbed by reporters, whose shouted questions he declined to answer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delroy Dunkley worked on tobacco farms in South... 8 hr hmmm 1
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Wed Foriner 2
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Wed Trumpland 17
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... Wed GTA 1
News Toronto couple make $700Gs on house sale Wed GTA to Ottawa 1
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration Tue Concrete Phartes 2
News Five stories in the news today, April 17 Tue System 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC