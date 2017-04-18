Captured Mexican ex-governor appears in Guatemala court
A Mexican fugitive ex-governor who became a powerful symbol of alleged corruption in his country appeared Wednesday before a Guatemalan court that will consider his possible extradition. Former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte arrived at the tribunal in a police van that was mobbed by reporters, whose shouted questions he declined to answer.
