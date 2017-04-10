Canadian mayors want national standards for overdose death data
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson chairs a committee of mayors across Canada calling for standardized nationwide tracking of overdose-related data. Mayors from 13 cities across Canada are calling for a national standard on the collection and sharing of data on overdose deaths along with medical treatment for addiction.
