Call them ugly, but Xolos rule as Mex...

Call them ugly, but Xolos rule as Mexico's top dog

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The beasts are brown and hairless except for a wiry mohawk. Their bodies, warm and slightly waxy, call to mind a hot water bottle with four legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... 39 min fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 1 hr Meg 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 1 hr butters_ 2
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 12 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 14 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Will Ontario's pharmacare plan pressure Trudeau... 14 hr linguistic somers... 1
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal 14 hr linguistic somers... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC