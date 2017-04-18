B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark says U.S. 'greed' driving softwood spat
Greedy "lumber barons" in the United States are to blame for the softwood lumber dispute, and their push to choke off the supply of disputed Canadian timber will only make it harder for the average American to buy a home, British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark said Friday. Clark told a crowd at a campaign event that if the Liberals are re-elected on May 9, they will not rest until a fair trade deal is reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori...
|4 hr
|Squirmish Squamis...
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|4 hr
|CBC GEY DOPER NEW...
|3
|New Non-Resident Speculation Tax in Ontario
|14 hr
|where tax cash go
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|22 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Fri
|1
|Note with vignette of the right location (but f...
|Fri
|Cash
|1
|Study: More and more college students are tryin...
|Fri
|how do officers t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC