B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark says U.S. 'greed' driving softwood spat

Greedy "lumber barons" in the United States are to blame for the softwood lumber dispute, and their push to choke off the supply of disputed Canadian timber will only make it harder for the average American to buy a home, British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark said Friday. Clark told a crowd at a campaign event that if the Liberals are re-elected on May 9, they will not rest until a fair trade deal is reached.

Chicago, IL

