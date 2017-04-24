B.C. leaders square off in TV debate
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark, NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver started with a series of questions on housing affordability. Clark took aim at Horgan's proposal to provide renters with a $400-a-year tax credit, and accused him of wanting to cancel her government's program to offer second mortgages up to $37,500 with five years interest free.
