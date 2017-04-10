Award-winning Victoria author Yasuko ...

Award-winning Victoria author Yasuko Thanh up for Amazon.ca First Novel Award

23 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

The cover for the book "Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains" by Yasuko Thanh is shown in this undated handout photo. Yasuko Thanh could be in line for another significant literary prize as she lands on the short list for the $40,000 Amazon.ca First Novel Award.

Chicago, IL

