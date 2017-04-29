Arrest warrant issued for inmate who ...

Arrest warrant issued for inmate who allegedly breached parole

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on April 28, 2017, for Elliott Sullivan, 36, who allegedly breached parole. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service Elliott Sullivan, 36, is serving a four-year sentence for several offences, including weapons trafficking, aggravated assault, break and enter, and uttering death threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 50 min Enter Hell 1
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 8 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 9 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Will Ontario's pharmacare plan pressure Trudeau... 10 hr linguistic somers... 1
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal 10 hr linguistic somers... 1
News EDITORIAL: Learning from Ontario's basic income... 10 hr linguistic somers... 1
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 22 hr Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC