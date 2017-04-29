Arrest warrant issued for inmate who allegedly breached parole
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on April 28, 2017, for Elliott Sullivan, 36, who allegedly breached parole. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service Elliott Sullivan, 36, is serving a four-year sentence for several offences, including weapons trafficking, aggravated assault, break and enter, and uttering death threats.
