Annapolis Royal mayor exploring video...

Annapolis Royal mayor exploring video options after CBC snub, federal funding rejection

15 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

CBC's attempts April 11 to assauge negative feelings towards its docu-drama mini series about Canadian history does nothing to set the record straight about Port-Royal's place in the story of Canada, says the mayor of Annapolis Royal. Bill MacDonald has criticized the March 26 first episode of the 10-part series for identifying Quebec City in 1608 as the first permanent European settlement in what is now Canada.

Chicago, IL

