Advocate notches victory for computer buyers after battery didn't match promise

Read more: The Daily Courier

A young Halifax man famous for repeatedly taking on the big airlines has won a victory against a new multinational corporate foe: Dell computers. Gabor Lukacs won just a small amount - $1,889.32 - but it could feel like a major achievement for anyone who was been unhappy with a consumer product, or who has been unwilling to sign a confidentiality agreement after being compensated for a disappointing purchase.

