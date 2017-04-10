Adam Lajeunesse wins Dafoe Book Prize...

Adam Lajeunesse wins Dafoe Book Prize for look at Arctic Maritime sovereignty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Historian Adam Lajeunesse has won the $10,000 J.W. Dafoe Book Prize for his look at Canada's claims to sovereignty in the Arctic. "Lock, Stock, and Icebergs: A History of Canada's Arctic Maritime Sovereignty" beat four other finalists for the prize on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... 7 hr CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 7 hr Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... 8 hr Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 19 hr Alright 19
News Why White House spokesman Sean Spicer may be in... 22 hr Old Sam 1
News Reevely: Ontario fights 'Buy American' rules wh... 23 hr Walter 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Wed David 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC