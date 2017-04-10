Adam Lajeunesse wins Dafoe Book Prize for look at Arctic Maritime sovereignty
Historian Adam Lajeunesse has won the $10,000 J.W. Dafoe Book Prize for his look at Canada's claims to sovereignty in the Arctic. "Lock, Stock, and Icebergs: A History of Canada's Arctic Maritime Sovereignty" beat four other finalists for the prize on Wednesday.
