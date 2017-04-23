Accused in naval spy case presses for info on CSIS wiretaps of Chinese Embassy
Arctic offshore patrol ship components are seen under construction at the Irving shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Friday, March 4, 2016. Qing Quentin Huang, a Canadian citizen and former employee of a subcontractor to the navy's shipbuilding contractor, Irving Shipbuilding, has gone to Federal Court seeking disclosure of material to bolster his defence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|1 hr
|Universal Soldier
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Sat
|HYDRO VP of BORRO...
|2
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Halton Hills News
|13
|102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ...
|Sat
|MeanWhile
|1
|Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today
|Sat
|kids-lemonade-stand
|1
|CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ...
|Sat
|whats-the-point-o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC