Accused in naval spy case presses for...

Accused in naval spy case presses for info on CSIS wiretaps of Chinese Embassy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Arctic offshore patrol ship components are seen under construction at the Irving shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Friday, March 4, 2016. Qing Quentin Huang, a Canadian citizen and former employee of a subcontractor to the navy's shipbuilding contractor, Irving Shipbuilding, has gone to Federal Court seeking disclosure of material to bolster his defence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... 1 hr Universal Soldier 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Ex-minister broke ethics Sat HYDRO VP of BORRO... 2
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News 102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ... Sat MeanWhile 1
News Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today Sat kids-lemonade-stand 1
News CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ... Sat whats-the-point-o... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC