A 'sold over asking' sign is shown on...

A 'sold over asking' sign is shown on a real estate sign in Oakville, ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The Hamilton, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver markets helped push Canadian home prices higher last month, resulting in the largest March rise in a decade, according to a new report. Compared with a year ago, the composite index was up 13.5 per cent, the largest 12-month rise since November 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 9 hr Alright 19
News Why White House spokesman Sean Spicer may be in... 12 hr Old Sam 1
News Reevely: Ontario fights 'Buy American' rules wh... 14 hr Walter 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... 14 hr David 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? 14 hr David 1
News CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '... 14 hr Halton 1
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 19 hr doll 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC