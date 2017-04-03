A primer on some of the main issues i...

A primer on some of the main issues in the B.C. election

Voters in British Columbia elect a new government on May 9. Here's a look at some of the major issues: Housing: The benchmark price for detached properties in Greater Vancouver stood at more than $1.5 million last May, giving rise to complaints about unaffordable homes as tent cities for homeless people sprang up in Victoria and Vancouver. The government imposed a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers in Metro Vancouver to help cool the market and restore hope that home ownership was still achievable for those who feared they couldn't afford to live in their communities.

