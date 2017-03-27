A look back at how the Globe covered ...

A look back at how the Globe covered the battles of Vimy Ridge and Hill 70

In April 1917, The Globe and Mail was giving readers daily front-page coverage of the four days of fighting in northern France and how Canadian troops, under the command of British Lieutenant-General Julian Four months later, on Aug. 15, 1917, Canadian troops would attack the hill north of the city of Lens, in northern France, and the Battle of Hill 70 would dominate the front pages of The Globe and Mail. Although the Battle of Hill 70 is not as well-known, the victory - after 10 days of fighting and nearly 8,700 Canadian casualties - was a pivotal moment in Canada's history.

