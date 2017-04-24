A look at some of the major issues in...

A look at some of the major issues in Nova Scotia's election campaign

Balanced Books: The Liberals will portray themselves as good fiscal managers, having balanced the books in the last two years of their mandate and at a time when some governments in Atlantic Canada are running massive deficits. The Progressive Conservatives will counter that the government has done little to grow the economy by way of tax cuts for businesses.

