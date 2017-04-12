a Doctor Whoa s Peter Capaldi says new season is a a return to the early daysa
Peter Capaldi attends the "Doctor Who" panel on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 9, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. As "Doctor Who" debuts a new season Saturday on Space, it's going through changes but also making a return of sorts to its 1960s roots, when Canadian producer Sydney Newman was among the creators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why White House spokesman Sean Spicer may be in...
|1 hr
|Old Sam
|1
|Reevely: Ontario fights 'Buy American' rules wh...
|2 hr
|Walter
|1
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|3 hr
|David
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|3 hr
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|3 hr
|Halton
|1
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|8 hr
|doll
|4
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Geezer Files
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC