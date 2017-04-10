5 great road trip destinations within Ontario to escape Toronto this spring and summer

Think booking a flight is the only way to get a real vacation from the big city? Consider this: spring and summer road trips are perfect for families, retirees, friends and solo travellers, while offering an opportunity to see more of your own backyard that's often overlooked when travelling by air. Here are five destinations within Ontario that are worth the drive from Toronto, where you'll want to book overnight lodging to see more of what each offers: 1. Hamilton : This mid-sized city is quickly emerging as a tourism leader in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.