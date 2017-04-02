2 Quebec men accused of smuggling cocaine on private plane into U.S.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency say two Quebec men are facing drug charges after they found nearly 136 kilograms of cocaine on a private plane headed for Windsor. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two Canadian men are facing drug charges in the U.S. after border protection agents allege they found a large amount of cocaine on a private plane headed to Windsor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Mar 31
|Ted
|1
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Mar 29
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Mar 29
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC