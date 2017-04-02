2 Quebec men accused of smuggling coc...

2 Quebec men accused of smuggling cocaine on private plane into U.S.

Read more: The London Free Press

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency say two Quebec men are facing drug charges after they found nearly 136 kilograms of cocaine on a private plane headed for Windsor. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two Canadian men are facing drug charges in the U.S. after border protection agents allege they found a large amount of cocaine on a private plane headed to Windsor.

Chicago, IL

