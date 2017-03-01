Winnipeg owner of famous Alberta dragster donates it to museum near Edmonton
A Canadian drag racer that was one of the fastest vehicles on four wheels has returned home to Alberta for a spot in a provincial museum. Wheeler Dealer, a top fuel dragster that roared to victories on the international circuit in the 1970s, has been donated to Alberta's fleet of historic vehicles at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.
