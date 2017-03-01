Why we have a rental crisis
A panel discussion on 'demovictions' heard the current shortage of affordable housing is the result of the elimination of government programs that encouraged rental and co-op housing construction. L to R: David Hutniak, CEO of LandlordBC, Marilyn Fischer, chair of Triple A Senior Housing and Penny Gurstein, director of the UBC School of Community and Regional Planning.
