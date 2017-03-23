Why leaving seatbelt sign on for too long could compromise flight safety
An airline safety expert says plane crews may be unwittingly compromising flight safety by leaving seatbelt signs on too long. Greg Marshall suggests passengers may not see the need to remain buckled up if the signs remain illuminated during a smooth ride or if no one has explained to fliers what's going on.
