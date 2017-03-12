'Where is P.E.I.?': A fresh indignity for Canada's smallest province
P.E.I. is smaller than Algonquin park, and has fewer residents than Oakville, Ont., so it's used to being overlooked from time to time. The Hudson's Bay Company was recently caught selling T-shirts and onesies featuring a map of Canada without P.E.I., while a world map at the Vancouver airport similarly omits the island Anne Shirley made famous.
