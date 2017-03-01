VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenari...

VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing with illegal border-crossers

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Federal cabinet ministers are set for an in-depth discussion this week of the practical and political pressures being placed on the Liberal government by a rising number of asylum seekers in Canada. Border security, RCMP and immigration officials have been running scenarios to prepare for the possibility that a relative winter trickle of illegal immigration into Canada could turn into a spring flood.

Chicago, IL

