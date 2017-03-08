Veteran Canadian warship decommissioned in Halifax
HMCS Athabaskan sailed around Halifax harbour for the last time as part of a ceremony marking its final retirement from service. The destroyer was the last serving member of a class of four destroyers that have served the Canadian navy since the early 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|1 hr
|chugs are still pos
|16
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts ...
|4 hr
|plant some trees eh
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|23 hr
|Muslims are scum
|7
|Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg?
|Fri
|MAYOR and COUNCIL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC