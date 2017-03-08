Veteran Canadian warship decommission...

Veteran Canadian warship decommissioned in Halifax

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

HMCS Athabaskan sailed around Halifax harbour for the last time as part of a ceremony marking its final retirement from service. The destroyer was the last serving member of a class of four destroyers that have served the Canadian navy since the early 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 1 hr chugs are still pos 16
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) 2 hr Blues McGoos 3
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 2 hr Paranoid Conserva... 5
News Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts ... 4 hr plant some trees eh 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 11 hr spytheweb 11
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 23 hr Muslims are scum 7
News Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg? Fri MAYOR and COUNCIL 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC