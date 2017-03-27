Union calls for government help to me...

Union calls for government help to media industry after CTV layoffs

A union representing more than 12,000 of Canada's media workers is calling on the federal government to help support local news after CTV announced layoffs in three cities in Ontario. Bell Media spokesman Scott Henderson would not specify how many people lost their jobs, but said in an email that the company reduced a number of broadcast positions at local TV stations in Kitchener, London and Windsor.

