UN peacekeeping mission still possibl...

UN peacekeeping mission still possible in 2017, Trudeau says, even though he's mum on the details

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canadian peacekeepers prepare for a parade at Maple Leaf Camp in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Nov.28, 1997. The Trudeau government has promised to get Canada back into the peacekeeping business, but a new report from two independent think tanks says the military is ill-prepared for the task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' 10 hr Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... 23 hr Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ... Mar 21 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) Mar 21 HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC