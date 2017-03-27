Trump to examine 16 trade partners, including Canada
Justin Trudeau is driving home the message that Canada and the United States share a special relationship that relies on the continued smooth flow of commerce across their border. The prime minister says that means jobs in both countries, a message Canada will continue to impress on the Americans as Donald Trump prepares to hold his country's major trading partners to account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|4 hr
|Ted
|1
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Coultergeist
|4
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Thu
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Mar 29
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Mar 29
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC