Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL...

Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL pipeline American steel exemption

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

The Prime Minister's Office is welcoming a report that says the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project is exempt from Donald Trump's directive that all U.S. infrastructure projects be built with American steel. But the statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's spokesman stops short of confirming that the project has been granted the exemption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 17 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... 18 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 19 hr BestPhartss 1
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 23 hr spytheweb 5
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC