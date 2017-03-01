Trudeau welcomes possible Keystone XL pipeline American steel exemption
The Prime Minister's Office is welcoming a report that says the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project is exempt from Donald Trump's directive that all U.S. infrastructure projects be built with American steel. But the statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's spokesman stops short of confirming that the project has been granted the exemption.
