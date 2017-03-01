Trudeau to meet with Victoria mayor, ...

Trudeau to meet with Victoria mayor, Canadian sailors in B.C. on Thursday

8 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring a military base in British Columbia on Thursday and meeting with Victoria's mayor. Trudeau's itinerary says he'll be at the naval base in Esquimalt on Thursday morning to go for a run with Defence Minister Harjit Saajan and members of the Canadian Forces.

Chicago, IL

