Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight artificial intelligence in Ontario
Justin Trudeau's post-budget tour continues today through Ontario's industrial heartland, where the prime minister will spell out what his federal Liberal government is doing to help foster innovation in Canada's auto sector. Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne for a morning announcement at a Ford engine plant in Windsor.
