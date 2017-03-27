Trudeau says child care budget plan 'huge' as critics call it overselling
The federal Liberals are putting on a political press to sell their child-care budget pledge, calling it ambitious in the face of questions about whether the funding is too modest to make a significant difference for families. The Liberals have promised to spend $7.5 billion over a decade on child care, starting with $500 million in the new fiscal year that starts this weekend and increasing to $870 million annually by 2026 to fund spaces in provinces and territories, as well as indigenous child care on and off-reserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|2 hr
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|16 hr
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Wed
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Tue
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Tue
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC