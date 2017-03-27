Trudeau says child care budget plan '...

Trudeau says child care budget plan 'huge' as critics call it overselling

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The federal Liberals are putting on a political press to sell their child-care budget pledge, calling it ambitious in the face of questions about whether the funding is too modest to make a significant difference for families. The Liberals have promised to spend $7.5 billion over a decade on child care, starting with $500 million in the new fiscal year that starts this weekend and increasing to $870 million annually by 2026 to fund spaces in provinces and territories, as well as indigenous child care on and off-reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... 2 hr Peel 1
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... 16 hr custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Wed good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Tue The Liberty Belle... 1
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Mar 26 Charles 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC