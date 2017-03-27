Tory leadership hopefuls solicit supp...

Tory leadership hopefuls solicit support as membership deadline looms

13 hrs ago

The deadline for Conservative leadership hopefuls to sign up new party members is looming, which has some candidates chasing headlines in order to drum up last-minute support. In one email blast today, Kevin O'Leary suggests using the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to prevent people from making refugee claims if they enter Canada illegally from the United States.

Chicago, IL

