Top 10 scams targeting Canadians in terms of number of complaints received
Alexa Gendron-O'Donnell, assistant Deputy Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, announces the Competition Bureau's top 10 scams that targeted Canadians in 2016 during a news conference, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson MONTREAL - The Competition Bureau, in conjunction with the Better Business Bureau, Quebec-based consumers group Option consommateurs and other fraud-prevention partners announced Wednesday the top 10 fraud scams targeting Canadians in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|1 hr
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|13
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|2 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|2 hr
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|4 hr
|Liar Liar - The C...
|12
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|6 hr
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|7 hr
|DEPORT AMERICANS NOW
|4
|Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C...
|9 hr
|SEND YANKS BACK
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC