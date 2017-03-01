Tiny filaments, tubes found in Quebec proposed as Earth's earliest fossils
Tiny tubes and filaments in some Canadian rock appear to be the oldest known fossils, giving new support to some ideas about how life began, a new study says. The features are mineralized remains of what appear to be bacteria that lived some 3.77 billion to 4.28 billion years ago, the scientists said.
