These are 4 of the world's hottest tourist destinations

Mexico, Iceland and Cyprus all experienced a surge in tourism spending in 2016, according to a new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council. The group's report also contained something of a surprise: Azerbaijan, which suffered from a currency crash, saw a boost in spending.

