The Deported: Hundreds of B.C. criminals without citizenship shipped out
Since Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands on March 6, he calls his mom on Vancouver Island every morning to find out how his favourite teams are faring. The ritual has helped keep the 59-year-old with bi-polar disorder focused and stable despite the upheaval in his life that came when he was sent back to a country he left as a baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|26 min
|Charles
|1
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|17 hr
|Adam
|1
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ...
|Mar 21
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC