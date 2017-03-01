State of Emergency: Crowded ERs linke...

State of Emergency: Crowded ERs linked to patient deaths, doctor errors

In separate interviews this week, Dr. Eddy Lang , the clinical department head of emergency medicine in Calgary, and Dr. Alan Drummond, the co-chair of public affairs with the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians , told The News that over-capacity emergency rooms increase the risk of error, complications and mortality rates among patients. Abbotsford Regional Hospital's emergency department has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following the deaths of two patients.

Chicago, IL

