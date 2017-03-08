Some hearings by the Canadian Judicial Council into the conduct of judges
The Canadian Judicial Council has recommended federal Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench after making inappropriate remarks when he was a provincial court judge presiding over a sex assault trial in Calgary. 1996: Justice Jean Bienvenue of the Superior Court of Quebec resigned after an inquiry panel recommended his removal from the bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Canada Needs Immi...
|4
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|9 hr
|Muslims are scum
|7
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|12 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|11
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|9
|Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg?
|15 hr
|MAYOR and COUNCIL
|1
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|15 hr
|TheGhost ofDonCoyote
|1
|Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In...
|16 hr
|SOFIEs CHOICE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC