Some hearings by the Canadian Judicial Council into the conduct of judges

The Canadian Judicial Council has recommended federal Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench after making inappropriate remarks when he was a provincial court judge presiding over a sex assault trial in Calgary. 1996: Justice Jean Bienvenue of the Superior Court of Quebec resigned after an inquiry panel recommended his removal from the bench.

Chicago, IL

