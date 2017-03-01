Snowfall warnings issued for parts of west and central Alberta
A snowfall warning was issued for parts of west and central Alberta Friday night as Environment Canada said some areas could received up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff. "Heavy snowfall began in the mountain parks this afternoon," Environment Canada said on its website.
