Shareholders increasingly concerned a...

Shareholders increasingly concerned about impact of climate change: Teck exec

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Teck Resources has received a growing number of inquiries from shareholders and other stakeholders about how climate change and carbon pricing will affect its operations, an official with the Canadian mining giant said Tuesday. "We are receiving very detailed inquiries," Chris Adachi said during a presentation at the world's largest annual gathering for the mining industry, currently underway in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 2 hr where will it end 1
News Federal government to table budget on March 22 ... 2 hr where will it end 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 2 hr where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 2 hr where will it end 2 1
News Mike Myers on new dramatic series for HBO 3 hr will it be about 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... 4 hr we the little pee... 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... 6 hr Faith 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC